Tickets Now on Sale for Chipotle All-American Game on Jan. 15

By USA Hockey, 12/05/23, 10:45AM MST

Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. ET at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Tickets are now on sale for the 12th annual Chipotle All-American Game, featuring top prospects eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft. Opening faceoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET on Jan. 15, 2024, at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. 

Tickets can be purchased online here, in person at the USA Hockey Arena box office or by calling 734-453-8400.

The Chipotle All-American Game has included 292 NHL draft picks all-time, including 62 first-round selections.

NOTES: The final rosters for the Chipotle All-American Game, which will include players from the USHL and the U.S. Under-18 Team from USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, will be announced in late December … TRUE is the official equipment partner for the Chipotle All-American Game … NHL Network will televise the Chipotle All-American Game live … The 2024 NHL Draft is anticipated to be held June 28-29. 

