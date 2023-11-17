Monica Quimby Driven to Succeed On and Off The Ice

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Monica Quimby’s drive and determination were on display during the Tampa Bay Lightning sled hockey team’s opening game Friday morning at the 13th annual USA Hockey Sled Classic , presented by the NHL .



While her team lost 5-4 to Pittsburgh, the 37-year-old Quimby’s desire to continue to plow ahead was evident , as the Light n ing fought back from a four-goal deficit in the third period to make Pittsburgh sweat .

That should come as no surprise. After all, plowing ahead and making the most of every day serves as a mindset that has guided Quimby even before a 2006 skiing accident left her without the use of her legs.



“I am a driven person,” she said following the game . “As soon as I was paralyzed, I knew I had to keep going. I had to keep getting up in the morning. Even though those mornings were hard, especially in the beginning after I was first paralyzed and learning how to get dressed again, to drive again and do basic activities, I thought that as long as I keep going and get one percent better every day, that I would be OK .”



Not only has she been OK , but Quimby, who lives in Lakewood Ranch, Fl orida , about 65 miles south of the Wesley Chapel, has thrived on and off the ice.



Growing up in Maine, hockey and other winter sports were a big part of Quimby’s life. She attended the University of New Hampshire where she was a skier on a club team. After her accident , Quimby could still play hockey and do other things , s he just had to go about them differently.



“When I first started playing sled hockey, I went from a leg - d ominant sport to arm - dominant sport,” said Quimby, who began playing sled hockey in 2012. “I went from using my legs and core to using arms and core. If you know hockey and have hockey sense, you have one step in the right direction. You have to learn to maneuver the sled and be ambidextrous.”



Quimby adjusted quickly and made the U.S. Women’s Development Sled Hockey Team in 2014 .