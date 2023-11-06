USA Hockey Welcomes Edison Taylor as 100,000th 8U Player of 2023-24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Hockey announced today that it has surpassed 100,000 players in its 8-and-under age category for the 13th time since the 2010-11 season.

This season’s 100,000th 8U player is Edison Taylor, from St. Clair Shores, Michigan. She has been skating since she was able to walk, and after watching her brother play hockey, Edison became interested in playing herself and participated in the Detroit Red Wings Learn to Play program. Her favorite part about playing hockey is shooting the puck and scoring goals. Edison is a Red Wings fan, and her favorite player is Dylan Larkin.

The 2010-11 season was the first in which USA Hockey had 100,000-plus players at 8U and it has continued to cross that threshold each season since, outside the pandemic campaign of 2020-21. All total, USA Hockey includes more than 1,000,000 players, coaches, officials and volunteers in all 50 states.