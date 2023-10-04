USA Hockey Extends Partnership With NBC Sports Next

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today a multi-year extension of its long-term partnership with NBC Sports Next.
A key element of the agreement names NBC Sports Next’s industry leading youth technology brand, SportsEngine, as an official video and content partner of USA Hockey.
SportsEngine’s digital and streaming platforms will have sole rights to feature existing and future USA Hockey video content produced for athletes and coaches, and to all content produced for USA Hockey’s cutting-edge American Development Model, which focuses content on age-appropriate athlete development.
“We’re excited to continue our relationship with NBC Sports Next,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We share a similar vision in terms of not only providing a great experience for those currently involved in the sport, but also engaging in efforts to showcase the game in different ways to reach new audiences.”
The partnership extension builds on USA Hockey’s decade-long relationship with SportsEngine, which has supported the organization’s growth, brand enhancement, and risk management.
“We’re grateful for the confidence USA Hockey has demonstrated in SportsEngine through this new agreement, which will utilize our cutting-edge technology to better engage their membership while attracting more and more people to the sport of ice hockey through video and streaming,” said Brett MacKinnon, senior vice president and general manager of youth and recreational sports for NBC Sports Next.
About NBC Sports Next
NBC Sports Next
is a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within Golf and Youth & Recreational Sports. Known for its sports technology product innovation, NBC Sports Next equips more than 30 million players, coaches, athletes, sports administrators and fans in 40 countries with more than 25 sports solution products, including GolfNow
, the leading online tee time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; GolfPass
the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits; and SportsEngine
, an industry leader in youth sports club, league and team management technology and youth sports editorial content. NBC Sports Next is fueled by its mission to innovate, create larger-than-life events and connect with sports fans through technology to provide the ultimate in immersive experiences.
About USA Hockey
USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com
.