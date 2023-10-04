USA Hockey Extends Partnership With NBC Sports Next

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today a multi-year extension of its long-term partnership with NBC Sports Next.

A key element of the agreement names NBC Sports Next’s industry leading youth technology brand, SportsEngine, as an official video and content partner of USA Hockey.

SportsEngine’s digital and streaming platforms will have sole rights to feature existing and future USA Hockey video content produced for athletes and coaches, and to all content produced for USA Hockey’s cutting-edge American Development Model, which focuses content on age-appropriate athlete development.

“We’re excited to continue our relationship with NBC Sports Next,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We share a similar vision in terms of not only providing a great experience for those currently involved in the sport, but also engaging in efforts to showcase the game in different ways to reach new audiences.”

The partnership extension builds on USA Hockey’s decade-long relationship with SportsEngine, which has supported the organization’s growth, brand enhancement, and risk management.

“We’re grateful for the confidence USA Hockey has demonstrated in SportsEngine through this new agreement, which will utilize our cutting-edge technology to better engage their membership while attracting more and more people to the sport of ice hockey through video and streaming,” said Brett MacKinnon, senior vice president and general manager of youth and recreational sports for NBC Sports Next.

NBC Sports Next is a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within Golf and Youth & Recreational Sports. Known for its sports technology product innovation, NBC Sports Next equips more than 30 million players, coaches, athletes, sports administrators and fans in 40 countries with more than 25 sports solution products, including GolfNow , the leading online tee time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; GolfPass the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits; and SportsEngine , an industry leader in youth sports club, league and team management technology and youth sports editorial content. NBC Sports Next is fueled by its mission to innovate, create larger-than-life events and connect with sports fans through technology to provide the ultimate in immersive experiences.

