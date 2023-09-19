A New Approach to Dynamic Skating

Rather than having players line up on the goal line and perform a single task the length of the ice, USA Hockey is encouraging incorporating skill-based games and play into practices to teach the ABCs.

“Kids are having fun when they’re playing the game,” Gosselin said. “We can put any type of twist on any small-area game – throw in a task and have them thinking while they’re doing that game.”



Adding to the excitement is a storytelling piece that Nowak said can really get the kids going. In the podcast, Nowak references the ‘save the earth game’ where all the kids are intergalactic heroes trying to save the earth.

“Framing games that are exciting and engaging and our kids want to play in them,” said Nowak. “Through this storytelling the kids are engaged and excited, but you’ve given them a task that is focused around skating.”

Another narrative they discuss is rocket ship, where players skate and leap onto a pad to try and ‘launch’ it as far as they can. This emphasizes acceleration (quick start to gain speed), athletic position and explosiveness (bending at the knees to get a good jump), in a fun and interactive manner.

“Allowing ourselves as coaches to just ask the kids – what’s in their environment? What are the kids learning in school, if it’s galaxies or whatever it may be, taking what they are learning and putting it into a story that they get motivated and engaged,” said Jablonic. “Then ultimately those kids are doing all those techniques you want to see and they are having so much fun.”