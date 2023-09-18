29 Americans Drafted in 2023 PWHL Draft

Nicole Hensley (Lakewood, Colo.) was the first goaltender selected in the draft as Minnesota picked her up in the second round, 12th overall. Grace Zumwinkle (Excelsior, Minn.), Jincy Dunne-Roese (O’Fallon, Mo.) and Maureen Murphy (Buffalo, N.Y.) were drafted in the third round by Minnesota, Ottawa and Montreal, respectively.

Two Americans were picked in the fourth round with Gabbie Hughes (Lino Lakes, Minn.) selected 20th overall by Ottawa and Maggie Flaherty (Lakeville, Minn.) picked 24th overall by Minnesota.

Jesse Compher (Northbrook, Ill.) was picked 26th overall by Toronto, Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights, Minn.) was drafted 27th overall by Boston and Hayley Scamurra (Getzville, N.Y.) was off the board 29th overall to Ottawa.

Kali Flanagan (Hudson, N.H.) was selected by Toronto and Clair DeGeorge (Anchorage, Alaska) was selected by Minnesota, both in the sixth round. Natalie Buchbinder (Fairport, N.Y.) was the lone American picked in the seventh round, with the 37th overall pick to Minnesota.

An additional 15 Americans were selected in rounds eight through 15. For a full list of Americans drafted, click HERE.