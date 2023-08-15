Registration Open for 2024 USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships

USA Hockey expects many divisions to sell out within minutes of registration opening. If your selected division is sold out by the time you complete your team's registration, USA Hockey encourages teams to still complete the registration and select the appropriate waitlist.

The registration fee is $750 per team and accepted forms of payment include Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express, as well as Paypal or a checking account.

Rosters are not required on the day of registration, but every player must be currently registered with USA Hockey prior to the start date of the tournament.

The event is filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

NOTES: The Pond Hockey National Championships began in 2006 with 40 teams on six rinks and has grown into the premier pond hockey tournament in the US, boasting more that 250 teams and some 2,000 players.