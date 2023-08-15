Registration Open for 2024 USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Registration for the 2024 USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships will open Tuesday, August 15 at 12 p.m. ET. The tournament will be hosted on Dollar Lake in Eagle River, Wis., from Feb. 9-11, 2024.
"We're thrilled to keep the tradition of the USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships going for its 18th year on Dollar Lake," said Katie Holmgren, USA Hockey Director of Program Services. "It is such a fun event that helps us connect with the grassroots level of the game. We can't wait for another fantastic weekend of hockey, friends and fun in February."
USA Hockey expects many divisions to sell out within minutes of registration opening. If your selected division is sold out by the time you complete your team's registration, USA Hockey encourages teams to still complete the registration and select the appropriate waitlist.
The registration fee is $750 per team and accepted forms of payment include Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express, as well as Paypal or a checking account.
Rosters are not required on the day of registration, but every player must be currently registered with USA Hockey prior to the start date of the tournament.
The event is filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.
NOTES: The Pond Hockey National Championships began in 2006 with 40 teams on six rinks and has grown into the premier pond hockey tournament in the US, boasting more that 250 teams and some 2,000 players.