2023 Brianna Decker Endowment Fund Recipients Announced

By USA Hockey , 08/11/23, 9:45AM MDT

Programs From Michigan and Utah Selected

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Marquette Junior Hockey Association (Marquette, Mich.) and Utah Hockey Club (Ogden, Utah) have been named the 2023 grant recipients of the Brianna Decker Endowment for Girls Hockey it was announced today by The USA Hockey Foundation. The grants will be utilized to help increase girls hockey participation. 

“We’re excited to select the Marquette Junior Wildcats and Utah Jr. Mustangs as the recipients of this year’s grant,” said Brianna Decker, a 2018 Olympic gold medalist and six-time IIHF world champion. “We are inspired by the dedication of these clubs to growing girls hockey and are excited to see the impact for years to come.”

The Brianna Decker Endowment for Girls Hockey was established in 2019 through the USA Hockey Foundation by three-time Olympic medalist Brianna Decker. The fund provides grants to 8U and 10U female hockey programs across the United States. Grants are exclusively used to develop programs to increase girls hockey participation by alleviating costs around ice and equipment, advertising and marketing, and overall development.

The USA Hockey Foundation is the charitable arm of USA Hockey, Inc. The Foundation’s purpose is to enhance the mission of USA Hockey, Inc., by supporting USA Hockey teams, programs and initiatives, in addition to making grants to various member organizations that share its values which directly impact hockey in the United States.

For more information on the Brianna Decker Endowment Fund, including how to make a donation, click HERE.

Recipients of the Brianna Decker Endowment Fund for Girls Hockey:

2023 – Marquette Junior Hockey Association (Marquette, Michigan)

            Utah Hockey Club (Ogden, Utah)

2022 – Marshfield Youth Hockey Association (Marshfield, Massachusetts)

            Winthrop Youth Hockey Association (Winthrop, Massachusetts)

            San Jose Jr. Sharks (San Jose, California)

            Palouse Youth Hockey Association (Moscow, Idaho)

2021 – River City Youth Hockey (La Crosse, Wisconsin)

             Spooner Area Youth Hockey Association (Spooner, Wisconsin)

2020 – River Falls Youth Hockey (River Falls, Wisconsin)

2019 – Waukesha County Youth Hockey Association (Waukesha, Wisconsin)        

