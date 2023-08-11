2023 Brianna Decker Endowment Fund Recipients Announced

The Brianna Decker Endowment for Girls Hockey was established in 2019 through the USA Hockey Foundation by three-time Olympic medalist Brianna Decker. The fund provides grants to 8U and 10U female hockey programs across the United States. Grants are exclusively used to develop programs to increase girls hockey participation by alleviating costs around ice and equipment, advertising and marketing, and overall development.

The USA Hockey Foundation is the charitable arm of USA Hockey, Inc. The Foundation’s purpose is to enhance the mission of USA Hockey, Inc., by supporting USA Hockey teams, programs and initiatives, in addition to making grants to various member organizations that share its values which directly impact hockey in the United States.

For more information on the Brianna Decker Endowment Fund, including how to make a donation, click HERE.

Recipients of the Brianna Decker Endowment Fund for Girls Hockey:

2023 – Marquette Junior Hockey Association (Marquette, Michigan)

Utah Hockey Club (Ogden, Utah)

2022 – Marshfield Youth Hockey Association (Marshfield, Massachusetts)

Winthrop Youth Hockey Association (Winthrop, Massachusetts)

San Jose Jr. Sharks (San Jose, California)

Palouse Youth Hockey Association (Moscow, Idaho)

2021 – River City Youth Hockey (La Crosse, Wisconsin)

Spooner Area Youth Hockey Association (Spooner, Wisconsin)

2020 – River Falls Youth Hockey (River Falls, Wisconsin)

2019 – Waukesha County Youth Hockey Association (Waukesha, Wisconsin)