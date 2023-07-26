The Art of Coaching: Environment, Relationships & Growth

In youth sports, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach for coaches when it comes to getting the best out of their players. Each kid is different with varying interests, desires and motivations. Some want to make it to the pros; some are just there to hang with their buddies. Regardless of the reasons they are participating, it’s the coach’s job to try to draw the best out of them.

“I was just talking to another coach about the ‘easy people to coach’ or the ‘easy people to teach,’” said David Hoff, USA Hockey Northern Plains District Coach-In-Chief and head coach of the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team. “It’s easy to make people who are good at something feel good. But the challenge to me in coaching is, how do you reach player 15, 16, 17?”

Hoff is also a long-time math teacher. He’s taken a lot of the lessons learned in the classroom and applied them to the locker room.

“I think a team is so representative to a classroom and how there’s 15 or 20 kids in a class and how it’s up to us to try and make connections with each of those individuals and try to find their best way of learning,” said Hoff. “To me that is the biggest challenge, recognizing that each person in that locker room is different and how we try to connect with those individuals.”