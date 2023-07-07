Ice Hockey in Harlem Program Continues to Serve Local Youth

Last season Ice Hockey in Harlem operated out of three different rinks throughout the city. There’s one team at every age group and more than 40 volunteer coaches with Division I, high school and travel hockey credentials.

Students are required to attend weekly classroom sessions as a condition for participation in the program, as the curriculum teaches geography, history, social studies, math, reading and writing while using hockey as the central reference for study. This includes hockey literature, cities, statistics, players, rules of play and more in its educational programming.

“A lot of these kids wouldn’t be friends on the playground, but by the end of the season they develop these amazing bonds and a love for the game,” said Karim Demirdache, a head coach who has been with the organization for more than 15 years. “It keeps them out of trouble, and it keeps them focused and excited. There’s no screen time and it’s all about having fun and learning the game.”

No experience is required to join the program, and all activities and programs are offered at no cost to the participants. Ice hockey programming takes place from November to March. All students practice at least 90 minutes once a week and enrichment programming is provided throughout the year.

“Education is the goal,” said Demirdache, who is originally from Ottawa, Ontario. “We want to make sure they stay in school, they’re doing well in school and in the community. We want to use hockey as a springboard to something better for them. It’s also about teaching kids how to skate, teaching them how to play hockey and putting them on the ice. For the coaches, it’s about paying it forward. We’re using sports to help the kids.”

The organization has a significant partnership with all three local NHL teams — the New York Rangers, New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils — in addition to other colleges and organizations.

Earlier this year, all Ice Hockey in Harlem participants were provided new helmets.. They were also offered an opportunity to paint the ice at Madison Square Garden and meet Rangers’ defenseman K’Andre Miller.

The New York Islanders recently donated $50,000 to the Organization in honor of the team’s 50th anniversary. The New Jersey Devils also made a donation, invited Ice Hockey in Harlem to a game in a suite, and gave the proceeds of the 50-50 raffle to the program this past season. Multiple Ice Hockey in Harlem teams skated during intermissions of games involving all three teams.

“We receive great support from all of our local teams,” Garvin said. “We’re a neutral party to all three teams because we want to give these kids as many opportunities as we can.”

The Metropolitan Riveters, a local professional women’s hockey team in the Premier Hockey Federation, skated with Ice Hockey in Harlem players during the winter. There are additional enrichment programs, like the organization’s “speaker series”, which invites guests to discuss how hockey has impacted their professional lives, in addition to a college exploration series and summer camps.

“It’s all about exposing the kids to higher education, too,” Garvin said. “It’s all just important, if not more important, than the sport of ice hockey. Some of these kids wouldn’t otherwise be able to have these experiences.”

The funds raised from events help support the organization’s mission to empower participants to become more resilient, confident and committed to education and their community. It’s all worth it for Demirdache, who has witnessed it all up close for the last 15-plus years.

“On the first day, you’re teaching some of the kids how to protect the puck and skate with their head up,” Demirdache said. “You see that progress and then all of the sudden, the light switch goes off and that’s the most rewarding part of it all.”

