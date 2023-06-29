49 Americans Selected in 2023 NHL Draft 

Leonard, also a Boston College commit, posted 51 goals and 43 assists for 94 points in 57 games with the NTDP in the 2022-23 season. As a member of the 2023 U.S. Under-18 Men’s National Team, Leonard tallied nine goals and nine assists in eight tournament games.

Oliver Moore (Mounds View, Minn.) joined his NTDP and 2023 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship teammates as the next American name called in the first round, going 19th overall to the Chicago Blackhawks. Charlie Stramel (Rosemount, Minn.) was selected with the 21st pick by the Minnesota Wild. The New York Rangers selected Gabe Perreault (Hinsdale, Ill.) with the 23rd pick. Perreault set the NTDP record for most points (132) and assists (79) in a single season in 2022-23. The sixth American selected in the first round was Quentin Musty (Hamburg, N.Y.) by the San Jose Sharks with the 26th pick.

Five Americans were taken in the second round, kicked off by Gavin Brindley (Estero, Fla.), who went 34th overall to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Three of the remaining second-round selections played at the NTDP, including Trey Augustine (South Lyon, Mich.) at 41st overall, Brady Cleveland (Wausau, Wis.) at 47th by the Detroit Red Wings, and Danny Nelson (Maple Grove, Minn.) at 49th to the New York Islanders. Carey Terrance (Akwesasne, N.Y.) rounded out the second-round selections after being drafted by the Anaheim Ducks with the 59th pick.