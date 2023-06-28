Six Americans Selected in First Round of 2023 NHL Draft

USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program made NHL Draft history as the first team to produce a top-five NHL Draft pick in five consecutive years. In addition, this year’s draft marks the sixth-straight year an American was selected in the top five.

Smith, who played for the NTDP in 2022-23, tallied 127 points (51G, 76A) in 60 games, the second-highest mark in a single season in program history. A Boston College commit, he also helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship, where he collected 23 points in eight games, including nine goals. Smith was named tournament MVP and a media all-star, and earned the Directorate Award for best forward.

Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) was selected eighth overall by the Washington Capitals. Leonard, a fellow Boston College commit, skated alongside Smith at both the NTDP and on the 2023 U.S. Under-18 Men’s National Team. At the NTDP, he posted 51 goals and 43 assists for 94 points in 57 games. As a member of the 2023 U.S. Under-18 Men’s National Team, Leonard tallied nine goals and nine assists in eight tournament games and was named one of Team USA’s three best players of the tournament.