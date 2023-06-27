Will Smith Wins Bob Johnson Award For 2022-23 Season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) has been named the recipient of the Bob Johnson Award for the 2022-23 season it was announced today by USA Hockey. Named for coaching legend Bob Johnson, the award recognizes excellence in international hockey competition for a specific season of play.

In April, Smith helped lead the 2023 U.S. Men’s Under-18 National Team to Team USA’s first gold medal at the Under-18 Men’s World Championship since 2017, pacing the tournament in points (20) and goals (9). Named tournament MVP, Smith averaged 2.86 points per game in helping the U.S. to wins in each of its seven games in the tournament. The Lexington, Mass., native was also named to the Media All-Star Team and took home the IIHF Directorate Award for best forward.

Smith spent the 2022-23 season skating for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program’s Under-18 Team and finished with 127 points (51G, 76A) to land second on the NTDP’s single-season points list. He completed his two-year NTDP career with 191 career points (82G, 109A), second only to Jack Hughes.

Smith, who is eligible for the upcoming 2023 NHL Draft, is committed to skate at Boston College for the 2023-24 season.