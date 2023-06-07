Steve Stevens Sr. is This Year’s Chet Stewart Award Winner After Decades of Officiating Service

While serving on the board of directors for the Spokane Amateur Youth Hockey Association in the early 1980s, Steve Stevens Sr. wasn’t too pleased with officiating.

So, someone suggested he become an official himself.

“I said, ‘OK. I’ll give it a try,’” Stevens recalled. “The next thing you know they had me as the director of officials in Spokane and then the state. It was a pretty big jump in a hurry. But I was pretty well known in the area and everybody knew me, it was just natural.”

Stevens quickly shot up the ranks as an official at the state level, which eventually led him to the national governing body, USA Hockey.

Stevens became the Pacific District referee-in-chief in 2004 until 2018 before hanging up his whistle and clipboard in 2019. After nearly 40 years volunteering for hockey associations small and large, Stevens had to step away in an official capacity due to some health issues, but even now, the 79-year-old still helps out to this day.

For his unwavering dedication to officiating at all levels, Stevens was recently named the 2023 Chet Stewart Award winner. Stevens feels honored to receive the prestigious award.