Johnson Caps Career as USA Hockey Team Physician with Excellence in Safety Award

“It just says a lot about a person who is willing to give up their time to come work with us at USA Hockey and dedicate that amount of time year-after-year for as long as he’s done it, especially because the World Junior Championships fall during the holiday time,” Margarucci said. “That speaks volumes about the person he is and the character that he has.”

Prior to this year, Johnson played a role in eight other medal-winning U.S. National Junior Teams, including Team USA’s run to the gold medal in 2021 in Edmonton. Johnson was also part of the U.S. gold medal-winning teams at the 2010, 2013 and 2017 World Junior Championships, in addition to serving on staff for the U.S. National Junior Teams that claimed silver in 2019 and bronze in 2007, 2011 and 2016.

“He’s so well regarded by all the players, coaches and athletic trainers over the years,” Stuart said. “He’s become such a personal friend to so many of them, and it’s because of that dedication. He’s risen to the highest level, and he’s earned it based on his clinical skills, expertise, knowledge of the game and dedication to being a team player.”

That was on full display during the COVID-19 pandemic when the U.S. captured the gold medal during the 2021 World Junior Championship, despite playing the whole tournament inside a strict bubble with no fans in the arena.

Johnson runs his own medical practice but still performed additional duties and responsibilities as a team physician during a worldwide pandemic.

“It adds additional anxiety and job requirements because the team leans on the medical staff and athletic trainers,” Stuart said. “It added even more to the commitment because you had to not only deal with very intense testing and IIHF regulations, but also the local, regional and national governments. It was a very challenging time.”

Johnson also served as the team physician for the U.S. teams at the 2019 IIHF Men’s World Championship, the 2018 Olympic Winter Games and several Under-17 and Under-18 international competitions since 2000.

“We value being treated like we’re part of the team,” Stuart said. “Obviously we don’t score any goals or make any saves, but we contribute every way we can to the success of our teams and Phil really embraces that.”

Johnson served as the chief medical officer for the 2009 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship in Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota. He completed U.S. Olympic physician training in 1999 and continues to serve today as a medical supervisor for the IIHF.

“He stepped down as team physician, but he has interest in continuing with the IIHF, and we’re thrilled he’ll be part of that team for years to come,” Stuart said.

Johnson was excited to be part of the team for the last three decades. Despite running his own practice, passion and drive kept him going, as he found time to serve his country and as team physician for USA Hockey.

“You can tell how much he enjoyed hockey and enjoyed the ride,” Stuart said. “Every time we talked he wanted to discuss the players, coaches games and exciting goals and saves. Phil relishes being in the training room. Being at practices and being at those games in person for him was really a dream come true.”

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.