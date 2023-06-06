USA Hockey Restructures Officiating Education Efforts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – In an effort to further enhance its officiating education program, USA Hockey announced today it is restructuring its efforts into three major areas -- youth officiating development, advanced officiating development and officiating education, which will focus on further emphasizing the importance of continued education with officials at all levels of the organization.

BJ Ringrose will oversee youth officiating development as manager of youth officiating development, while Scott Zelkin will lead advanced officiating development, which will include programming for men and women and absorb what was previously referred to as the Junior Officiating Development Program.

In addition, USA Hockey will be hiring two additional staff members to fill the roles of manager of officiating education and coordinator of officiating development.