USA Hockey Restructures Officiating Education Efforts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – In an effort to further enhance its officiating education program, USA Hockey announced today it is restructuring its efforts into three major areas -- youth officiating development, advanced officiating development and officiating education, which will focus on further emphasizing the importance of continued education with officials at all levels of the organization.
BJ Ringrose will oversee youth officiating development as manager of youth officiating development, while Scott Zelkin will lead advanced officiating development, which will include programming for men and women and absorb what was previously referred to as the Junior Officiating Development Program.
In addition, USA Hockey will be hiring two additional staff members to fill the roles of manager of officiating education and coordinator of officiating development.
Brent Seidel has returned to USA Hockey as manager of coaching education after having previously served a similar role with the organization from 2018-2020.
Prior to returning, Seidel served as the goalie director for Spokane Jr. Chiefs Association. He has also spent time with the Seattle Thunderbirds in hockey operations and served as West Sound Hockey Club's hockey director.
Additionally, Seidel spent two seasons at Colorado College as goalie coach. His coaching resume also includes time with Greeley Youth Hockey, the Sno-King Junior Thunderbirds, Western Washington Female Hockey Association, Colorado Springs Jr. Tigers, Coronado High School and Fountain Valley High School.
The Washington native, who is a USA Hockey Level 5 certified coach, holds a master’s degree from Gonzaga University in Sport and Athletic Administration.