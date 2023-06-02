Incredible Perseverance Earns Alex Gullingsrud the Disabled Athlete of the Year Award

“He kind of never really questioned anything other than, ‘Why did God choose me to have this tumor?’ Nothing,” Gullingsrud said. “Never the pity party me, it was just, ‘OK, I have to get up and walk.’”

Alex continued to have chemotherapy and celebrated turning 9 in February 2022. But then came more horrific news. Scans revealed more tumors in his right lung. Another surgery was needed.

“They removed the original one and then they picked out with their hands all the ones that they could in that lung,” Gullingsrud said. “They came out and said, ‘You know, he’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ in his lung with the contrast that they put in his lungs and it’s just going to be a matter of time and it’ll just overtake him.”

There was another lung surgery. As Alex returned to school the following week, his parents had a conversation with the oncologist. There was no improvement. The oncologist said Alex only had “a few months” left to live.

It took a toll on everyone.

“We were walking through [life], we felt like we were in a fog,” Gullingsrud said. “It just felt like we were living in a nightmare. We couldn’t wake up.”

Then came more unexpected news. Only this time, it was the best possible kind. And it came right after that 45-minute conversation with the oncologist.

The Gullingsruds got a call from the lung surgeon that had operated on Alex who told them everything they pulled out from his lungs besides the main tumor was an infection.

“They said his story is the closest thing they’ve ever seen to a miracle in medicine,” Gullingsrud said.

After watching the second oldest of her four children go through the unimaginable, Gullingsrud said that was the first moment of relief she had felt in months.

Chemotherapy continued into June. Then it stopped. On July 1, 2022, Alex rang the bell at the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo, signifying that he was cancer-free.

Being the active kid that he is, he needed an athletic outlet for his energy. After all, his parents are basketball coaches and all his siblings — Ben, 14, Gracie, 7, and Corin, 3 — are all active. Ben wears No. 12 in Alex’s honor whatever sport he plays; he was 12 when Alex had the 12-hour amputation surgery.

Other than living in Minnesota, America’s hockey hotbed, hockey was not a sport the family was involved with, much less sled hockey. They were a basketball family. But Alex was introduced to sled hockey and immediately fell in love, despite a few obstacles.

“I like that it’s something that I can do,” Alex said. “In baseball, it’s a little hard to hop the bases. In basketball, it’s sort of hard to run down the court. [Sled hockey] it’s like easy to do.”

He hasn’t been involved with the sport for a year yet, but he already lived out a dream. The NHL’s Minnesota Wild invited him to carry the team flag to center ice and pump up the crowd during the pregame festivities.

“He loved that,” Gullingsrud said. “He thought it was awesome. And then when we actually got down there for the real thing, it was like his eyes were about bugging out of his head.”

Now, because of the fight, the emotional strength and ever-present energy — even in crisis, he was helping younger kids with their reading and writing — Alex is being honored by USA Hockey.

“I don’t think we even all understand the honor and the hugeness of this USA Hockey Disabled Athlete of the Year Award,” Gullingsrud said. “But we looked over and his 7-year-old sister was just sobbing, and I was like, ‘Oh, are you tired?’ And she goes, ‘No, I’m just so proud of Alex.’”

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.