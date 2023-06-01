Cole Knuble Joins Elite List of Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year Award Winners

“When you think about all of the great players that I’ve played against this year in junior hockey, it makes me feel super honored,” Knuble said. “It’s a little unbelievable when I think about it, but I’m happy to have won it.”

Knuble also received the USHL’s 2023 Curt Hammer Award for outstanding performance, leadership, pride and determination. As an alternate captain, Knuble helped lead Fargo to the 2023 Clark Cup Final.

“It was an amazing year,” Knuble said. “The Force is a top organization in the USHL, and we proved it this year. I had so much fun playing with all of my teammates, we had a lot of good times and it’s a year that I’ll remember forever.”

Knuble finished the 2022-2023 regular season with 30 goals and 66 points in 57 games. He was also tied for third in the league with a plus-31. An All-USHL First Team pick, Knuble helped the Force to a 40-14-4-4 record as the league’s top team in the regular season.

“I put in a lot of work during the summer,” Knuble said. “I felt prepared for the season, I was excited for the year and wanted to prove some people wrong after last year. That was my goal and I think I did that. It was fun, I got to play with some great players and I couldn’t have done it without those guys.”

Knuble upped his game in the postseason, as he finished the Clark Cup playoffs leading all skaters in goals. He tallied a point per game and scored two game-winning goals during the playoffs.

“The playoffs are definitely harder because it’s more physical and there’s less time,” Knuble said. “That’s when big players step up and that’s what I tried to do. Playoff hockey, those one-goal games – those are the moments that I like. We came up short, but it was a ton of fun.”

Knuble also served as captain of the 2022 U.S. Junior Select Team that won the 2022 World Junior A Challenge. Knuble led the U.S. with nine points and six assists in six games, was named tournament MVP and to the 2022 World Junior A Challenge All-Star Team. Knuble also participated in January’s BioSteel All-American Game in Plymouth, Michigan, about a two-hour drive from his hometown.

“I got to play closer to home, so a lot of family and friends were able to make it,” Knuble said. “That event is really fun and a big spotlight.”

Now, Knuble is focused on the next steps of his career as a Notre Dame commit. He plans to meet teammates and the staff again as they begin training for the upcoming season. He’s also eyeing the upcoming NHL Draft with a bit of a chip on his shoulder.

“I wasn’t selected last year and I felt like I deserved to be,” Knuble said. “This year, I used it as motivation to work even harder and prove people wrong. I guess now I hope my work pays off. That’s all I’m thinking about, but this season I feel like I controlled what I could control. Now, it’s not up to me, so we’ll wait and see what happens.”

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.