American Officials Well Represented at IIHF Events This Season

The U.S. had 29 representatives on the ice officiating International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments, along with eight officiating coaches, across 12 events this season. The list included 18 female officials and 11 male officials with five male and three female officiating coaches.
On the men’s side, Nicholas Briganti, Jake Davis, Sean Fernandez and Sean MacFarlane are currently in Tampere, Finland and Riga, Latvia at the 2023 IIHF Men’s World Championship that opened May 12 and will wrap on May 28. Fernandez is officiating his first Men’s Worlds, while this year’s tournament marks MacFarlane and Briganti’s second and Davis’ third.
For the women, Sarah Bucker, Jennifer Cameron, Kelly Cooke, Erika Greenen, Samantha Hiller, Chelsea Rapin and Amanda Tassoni served as officials at the 2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Brampton, Ontario from April 5-16, 2023. This season’s tournament marked the first time on the ice at Women’s Worlds for Bucker, Cooke, Greenen, Hiller and Rapin, while it was the second time for both Cameron and Tassoni. Cooke and Rapin, however, previously officiated the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.
Peter Schlittenhardt, JP Waleski and Riley Yerkovich served at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Moncton and Halifax, Canada from December 26, 2022 to January 5, 2023. Schlittenhardt and Waleski were both on the ice at the 2022 Under-18 Men’s World Championship, while this marked the first “A” pool event for Yerkovich.
Additionally, Nolan Bloyer and Shane Gustafson served as officials at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship from April 20-30 in Basel and Porrentruy, Switzerland. The tournament marked the first IIHF assignment for Bloyer and the second for Gustafson, who wore the stripes at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games.
Melanie Gotsdiner, Taylor Hanvelt, Jenna Janshen and Breana Kraut were on the ice at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship in Östersund, Sweden from January 8-15. It was the first IIHF assignment for Gotsdiner and Kraut and the second for Janshen, who officiated last year’s event in Madison, Wisconsin.
Lastly among men’s tournaments, Christopher Williams and Jack Young were on the ice at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship Division I, Group A. It was the first IIHF assignment for Young and the second for Williams.
To wrap up on the women’s side, Jestina Vichorek, Mackenzie Welter, Kirsten Welsh and Laura White served at the 2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship Division I, Group A tournament; Brooke Branson and Melissa Doyle officiated at the 2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship Division I, Group B tournament; and Krysta Ansell served at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship Division II, Group B.
The eight officiating coaches include: Keith Kaval (World Juniors), Matt Leaf (Under-18 Men’s World Championship Division II, Group A; Under-18 Men’s World Championship Division III, Group A), Jessica LeClerc (Women’s Worlds), Stacey Livingston (Women’s Worlds; Women’s World Championship Division II, Group B), BJ Ringrose (World Juniors), Timothy Serratore (Women’s Worlds, World Juniors), Mellissa Szkola (Under-18 Women’s Worlds) and Scott Zelkin (Men’s Worlds).
|NAME
|POSITION
|EVENT
|HOMETOWN
|Krysta Ansell
|Referee
|2023 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship Division II, Group B
|Allen Park, Mich.
|Nolan Bloyer
|Referee
|2023 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship
|Andover, Minn.
|Brooke Branson
|Linesperson
|2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship Division I, Group B
|Savage, Minn.
|Nicholas Briganti
|Linesperson
|2023 IIHF Men's World Championship
|Newington, Conn.
|Sarah Buckner
|Linesperson
|2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
|Plymouth, Minn.
|Jennifer Cameron
|Linesperson
|2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
|Northborough, Mass.
|Kelly Cooke
|Referee
|2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
|West Roxbury, Mass.
|Jake Davis
|Linesperson
|2023 IIHF Men's World Championship
|New Boston, Mich.
|Melissa Doyle
|Referee
|2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship Division I, Group B
|White Bear Lake, Minn.
|Sean Fernandez
|Referee
|2023 IIHF Men's World Championship
|South Lyon, MI
|Melanie Gotsdiner
|Linesperson
|2023 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship
|Plano, Texas
|Erika Greenen
|Linesperson
|2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
|Romeoville, Ill.
|Shane Gustafson
|Linesperson
|2023 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship
|Greenville, S.C.
|Taylor Hanvelt
|Referee
|2023 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship
|Mikana, Wis.
|Samantha Hiller
|Referee
|2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
|Gurnee, Ill.
|Jenna Janshen
|Referee
|2023 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship
|Miles City, Mont.
|Keith Kaval
|Officiating Coach
|2023 IIHF World Junior Championship
|Erie, Pa.
|Breana Kraut
|Linesperson
|2023 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship
|Pinckney, Mich.
|Matt Leaf
|Officiating Coach
|Under-18 Men’s World Championship Division II, Group A; Under-18 Men’s World Championship Division III, Group A
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|Jessica LeClerc
|Officiating Coach
|2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
|South Portland, Maine
|Stacey Livingston
|Officiating Coach
|2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
|Fort Mill, S.C.
|Sean MacFarlane
|Referee
|2023 IIHF Men's World Championship
|Otis Orchards, Wash.
|Chelsea Rapin
|Referee
|2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
|Essex Junction, Vt.
|BJ Ringrose
|Officiating Video Coach
|2023 IIHF World Junior Championship
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|Peter Schlittenhardt
|Referee
|2023 IIHF World Junior Championship
|South Plainfield, N.J.
|Timothy Serratore
|Officiating Video Coach
|2023 IIHF Women's World Championship; 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|Melissa Szkola
|Officiating Coach
|2023 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship
|St. Clair Shores, Mich.
|Amanda Tassoni
|Referee
|2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
|Bradford, R.I.
|Jestina Vichorek
|Referee
|2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship Division I, Group A
|Esko, Minn.
|JP Waleski
|Linesperson
|2023 IIHF World Junior Championship
|Avoca, Pa.
|Kirsten Welsh
|Linesperson
|2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship Division I, Group A
|Freedom, Pa.
|Mackenzie Welter
|Referee
|2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship Division I, Group A
|Rome, N.Y.
|Christopher Williams
|Linesperson
|2023 IIHF World Junior Championship Division I, Group A
|Davison, Mich.
|Laura White
|Referee
|2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship Division I, Group A
|Runnemede, N.J.
|Riley Yerkovich
|Referee
|2023 IIHF World Junior Championship
|Shawnee, Kan.
|Jack Young
|Referee
|2023 IIHF World Junior Championship Division I, Group A
|Arlington Hgts., Ill.
|Scott Zelkin
|Officiating Coach
|2023 IIHF Men's World Championship
|Long Grove, Ill.