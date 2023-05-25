2023 USA Hockey Annual Award Winners Announced

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey will host its 2023 Annual Meeting from June 7-10 in Denver. The four-day event provides USA Hockey’s various councils, committees and sections the opportunity to conduct the business of the national governing body and celebrate accomplishment.

USA Hockey will honor its service award recipients, players of the year, and other top award recipients during the President’s Awards Dinner on June 9.

Honorees include William Thayer Tutt Award winner Steve Palmacci (Arlington, Mass.), Builders Award recipient Ron DeGregorio (Salem, N.H.) and Distinguished Achievement Award winner Rand Pecknold (Bedford, N.H.).

Other award winners include Excellence in Safety Award recipient Phil Johnson (Fargo, N.D.), Chet Stewart Award winner Steve Stevens Sr. (Spokane, Wash.), John Beadle Adult Member of the Year Ace Malette (Grey, Maine) and Walter Yaciuk Award recipient Jack Witt (Muskegon, Mich.),

Player of the year award recipients include Adult Player of the Year Karen Ota-O'Brien (Coconut Creek, Fla.), Bob Allen Women’s Player of the Year Caroline Harvey (Salem, N.H.), Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year Cole Knuble (Grand Rapids, Mich.), Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year Jacob Fowler (Melbourne, Fla.), Jim Johannson College Player of the Year Logan Cooley (Pittsburgh, Pa.) and Disabled Athlete of the Year Alex Gullingsruide (Red Lake Falls, Minn.).

In addition, Brian Fishman Fellow Michael Reedy (West Dundee, Ill.) and Brendan Burke Intern Kevin Braeunle (Lansdale, Pa.) will also be recognized.