The Starwhals Hockey Club is Making Hockey More Accessible in the Twin Cities

In Minnesota, one hockey club has made its mission to make hockey welcoming, accessible and available to girls of all ages and backgrounds.

The goal is retention of young girls that might otherwise leave the sport, as well as introducing the game to girls from a wide variety of backgrounds that might otherwise not find their way onto skates.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Starwhals Hockey Club is a co-op of players from City of Lakes Youth Hockey, Langford Park Hockey and Edgcumbe Youth Hockey that has teams at the 10U, 12U and 15U levels.

Clayton Howatt, one of the founders of the club and the 12U coach, has two middle-school-aged daughters that he started coaching when they were younger. He saw that as girls got a little older, they were either leaving their local associations or quitting hockey altogether. He wanted to do something that might keep those girls in the game.

“I'm a strong believer in organized sports and organized activities, that kids should be involved,” Howatt said. “There are just huge benefits to being on a team, whatever sport it is. I happen to be passionate about hockey.”

Having grown up in the same neighborhood he now resides in with his family, Howatt has seen the focus in hockey move away from the cities themselves and out towards the suburbs. He firmly believes in revitalizing the city programs and making hockey available for anyone that wants to play. The Starwhals have begun to change the look of his part of the city, he said.

“We live in a neighborhood called Midway, which is a working-class, inner-city neighborhood, and for us to go to play competitive hockey we have to go out to the suburbs or some other neighborhood,” he said. “I wanted an opportunity for my own kids to be like, ‘Hey, this is our neighborhood, we play where we live, and we represent our neighborhood.’”