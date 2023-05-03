2023 USA Hockey Level 5 Coaches Symposium Begins Tomorrow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 2023 USA Hockey Level 5 Coaches Symposium – with a star-studded lineup of speakers -- begins tomorrow (May 4) in Falmouth, Massachusetts. The sold-out event includes more than 450 coaches from across the United States seeking their Level 5 certification, the highest offered by USA Hockey.

OPENING NIGHT

Gary Thorne (Old Towne, Maine), one of the most iconic play-by-play voices in hockey, will serve as a master of ceremonies for the event. Tomorrow’s opening night will feature a panel of the four men’s ice hockey head coaches from the schools that participate in the famed Beanpot tournament: Greg Brown (Scituate, Mass./Boston College), Ted Donato (Cambridge, Mass./Harvard University), Jerry Keefe (Saugus, Mass./Northeastern University), and Jay Pandolfo (Burlington, Mass./Boston University).

ON FRIDAY

On Friday (May 5), members of the 1998 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team, who made history winning the first Olympic gold medal in women’s hockey at the Nagano Olympic Winter Games, will take the stage for a panel discussion. Friday also includes seminars from several speakers including Detroit Red Wings assistant coach Jay Varady (Cahokia, Ill.).

SATURDAY HIGLIGHTS

Featured speakers on Saturday (May 6) include a panel of Boston Bruins alumni, followed by several Division I college hockey coaches, including Liz Keady Norton (Braintree, Mass.), head women’s ice hockey coach at Dartmouth College and head coach of the 2024 U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team.

FINAL DAY

The Symposium wraps up on Sunday (May 7) with legendary college hockey head coaches coaches Jerry York (Watertown, Mass.) and Jack Parker (Somerville, Mass.) taking center stage for a panel discussion, followed by a presentation from Providence College head coach Nate Leaman (Providence, R.I).

Typically held every other year, the Level 5 Coaches Symposium will offer general sessions, as well as the opportunity to explore innovative approaches to coaching in rotating breakout sessions. The event offers coaches a hands-on opportunity to learn from some of the greatest hockey minds in the country.