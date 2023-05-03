USA Hockey and ACHA Extend Partnership Agreement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey and the American Collegiate Hockey Association announced today a multi-year extension of their long-standing partnership aimed at furthering the development, growth and visibility of college hockey in the United States.

“We’re extremely proud to continue what has been a decades old relationship with the ACHA,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We celebrate the athletes, staff and fans of the ACHA and look forward to continuing to showcase the great opportunities and stories that come from the significant role the ACHA plays in the overall landscape of our sport.”

“It’s great to continue our partnership with USA Hockey, which is an important plus for the overall state of the game,” said Craig Barnett, executive director of the ACHA. “We believe this agreement provides tremendous benefits to our member teams and helps elevate the profile of the ACHA across the country.”

The ACHA provides the infrastructure for non-varsity collegiate ice hockey and includes more than 450 teams through three men’s and two women’s divisions. The ACHA was founded with 15 charter members in 1991 and quickly grew to over 150 teams in three men’s division. A women’s division was added in 2000 with a second women’s division starting in 2006-07.

Under the agreement, USA Hockey will collaborate with the ACHA to provide support and resources, including through coaching and officiating education and player safety initiatives. The organizations will also work together to promote college hockey and showcase the many opportunities that are provided on campuses through the ACHA.

“We’re excited to continue our relationship and utilize the resources available through USA Hockey to positively contribute to all the great things done through the ACHA,” said Don Mulder, vice president of USA Hockey.

“The ACHA can be extremely proud of the great opportunities it provides and we’re excited to continue our partnership,” said Kevin Erlenbach, assistant executive director of USA Hockey. “With the leadership of Craig (Barnett) and his team, the support of member clubs, and the fans on campuses across North America, the ACHA is a wonderful home for so many college students seeking to continue to play hockey while getting their education.”

The 2022-23 ACHA season recently concluded with champions crowned in Men’s Division I (Minot State University), Women’s Division I (Liberty University), Men’s Division II (University of Massachusetts), Women’s Division II (Sault College) and Men’s Division III (University of Michigan).