Clara Boudette Named Brian Fishman Fellow

The Brian Fishman Fellowship is awarded annually to an outstanding college graduate pursuing a career in athletic communications. It was established in 1999 in honor of the late Brian Fishman, who served as the manager of communications and marketing for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.

“It’s an incredible honor to be named the next Fishman Fellow and a responsibility I don’t take lightly,” Boudette said. “Thank you to the Fishman family and USA Hockey for this outstanding opportunity to contribute to the sport I’m passionate about and help uphold Brian’s legacy. I can’t wait to get started!”

Boudette’s responsibilities will include assisting with various communication projects, event coverage, social/digital media content, and publishing initiatives, including USA Hockey Magazine.