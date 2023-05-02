Clara Boudette Named Brian Fishman Fellow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Clara Boudette (Ann Arbor, Mich.) has been named the recipient of the Brian Fishman Fellowship, it was announced today by USA Hockey.
Boudette will begin her duties in late June with 12 months in the communications division at USA Hockey’s national office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and conclude with the final 12 months of the Fellowship spent in the communications department with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program and USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.
The Brian Fishman Fellowship is awarded annually to an outstanding college graduate pursuing a career in athletic communications. It was established in 1999 in honor of the late Brian Fishman, who served as the manager of communications and marketing for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.
“It’s an incredible honor to be named the next Fishman Fellow and a responsibility I don’t take lightly,” Boudette said. “Thank you to the Fishman family and USA Hockey for this outstanding opportunity to contribute to the sport I’m passionate about and help uphold Brian’s legacy. I can’t wait to get started!”
Boudette’s responsibilities will include assisting with various communication projects, event coverage, social/digital media content, and publishing initiatives, including USA Hockey Magazine.
Boudette will graduate from the University of Wisconsin this month with an undergraduate degree in journalism and certificates in digital studies and sports communication. As a student, she spent the last four years as a brand communications assistant working primarily with the Badger men’s hockey team. Her responsibilities included creating social media content, writing game recaps, and assisting in media relations.