Champions Crowned at 2023 USA Hockey Adult National Championships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.— Eighteen teams from across the country were crowned 2023 USA Hockey Adult National Champions over the last two weekends at the at the Adventhealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida. Men’s tournaments took place the first weekend, April 13-16, with 10 age-specific divisions ranging from 40+ to 75+. Women’s tournaments took place the following weekend, with eight divisions ranging from 21+ to 60+ age groups.

The men’s tournaments were comprised of 86 teams, while 43 teams competed in the women’s tournaments. A full list of champions is featured below.