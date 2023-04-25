skip navigation

Champions Crowned at 2023 USA Hockey Adult National Championships

By USA Hockey, 04/25/23, 12:30PM MDT

18 teams capture titles in Wesley Chapel, Florida, over two weekends

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.— Eighteen teams from across the country were crowned 2023 USA Hockey Adult National Champions over the last two weekends at the at the Adventhealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida. Men’s tournaments took place the first weekend, April 13-16, with 10 age-specific divisions ranging from 40+ to 75+. Women’s tournaments took place the following weekend, with eight divisions ranging from 21+ to 60+ age groups.

The men’s tournaments were comprised of 86 teams, while 43 teams competed in the women’s tournaments. A full list of champions is featured below.

Adult National Champions

Division Champion Opponent Score
Women's 21+ Tier I Carolina Lady Hurricanes Chesapeake Bay Lightning 4-1
Women's 21+ Tier II Carolina Lady Hurricanes LA Lions 4-2
Women's 21+ Tier III Michigan Oilers Holy Smokes 2-0
Women's 30+ Atlanta Lady Thrashers Lady Blackstars 2-1
Women's 40+ Lucky Pucks Thunder and Lightning 4-2
Women's 50+ Tier I Mallards Final Period 3-2
Women's 50+ Tier II Polar Bears Quarry Cats 4-1
Women's 60+ Open Minnesota Lady Slippers Really Old Jets 3-2
Men's 40+ Chicago Red Dogs Chicago Sharks 3-2
Men's 50+ Tier I Northland Stars Duluth Bears 5-2
Men's 50+ Tier II Michigan Sting Orlando Older Bears 7-0
Men's 50+ Tier III Spicy Exotics Chazy Chicken Hawks 4-3
Men's 50+ Tier IV Sylvania Northstars Illinois Landsharks 5-3
Men's 60+ Tier I Heartland Hockey Concord New Hamshire 3-0
Men's 60+ Tier II Red Wing Orlando Older Bears 2-1
Men's 60+ Tier III Raiders Vermont 2-0
Men's 70+ Northland Stars Byfuglien Trucking 5-2
Men's 75+ Illinois Ice Michigan Sting 7-1

