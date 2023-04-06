Champions Crowned at Week One of the 2023 Toyota-USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival

Blind, Special, Standing Amputee, and Warrior hockey disciplines were all on display as champions were crowned over the course of the first weekend (March 30-April 2) of the 2023 Toyota-USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival in greater St. Louis, Missouri. In total, 58 teams comprised of some 850 athletes competed during week one of the Festival.

The second weekend of the event will take place April 13-16 in the greater St. Louis area, with the Sled discipline taking center stage. A schedule, along with scores and stats, is available here. Games will be streamed on LiveBarn.

The 2023 Festival features a record 130 teams competing over the course of the two weekends across all disciplines.