USA Hockey Launching USAHockeyTV.com

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today it has launched USAHockeyTV.com as a destination to watch exclusive content associated with the National Governing Body.

The platform will include varied live games and other content, with the Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships and home games from USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program two signature properties available at USAHockeyTV.com.

“We’re excited about USAHockeyTV as a home for a variety of programming,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We’re fortunate to have a great television partner in NHL Network that showcases our national teams and other selected content and this new platform is a great complement to that.”

Other live games anticipated to be available at USAHockeyTV.com include those part of the World Junior Summer Showcase held each summer at USA Hockey Arena as part of the selection process for the U.S. National Junior Team, and also contests part of USA Hockey’s series of player development camps for the top boys and girls ages 15-17 from across the country.

It is also expected that the USA-Canada women’s games which are part of the U18 and U22 Series in Lake Placid, New York, this August will be broadcast on USAHockeyTV.com.

USAHockeyTV.com will also offer an opportunity for content from across USA Hockey’s 12 Districts.

The platform will include both free and subscription-based content.