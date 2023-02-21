Seattle Kraken’s Iceplex is Truly for the Community

The Kraken Community Iceplex served as homebase for U.S. Women’s National Team during the November leg of the 2022-23 Rivalry Series.

The only rink facility within Seattle city limits and the home of the most recent NHL expansion team, the Seattle Kraken, the Iceplex has become a home for all kinds of ice enthusiasts in the area. It has also served as an introduction to skating for thousands of Seattle-area residents of all ages.

The Learn to Skate programs have given more than 3,000 skaters starting at the age of three the chance to step on the ice for the first time, and have helped build excitement in the area for the NHL’s newest franchise.

For one group of the youngest prospective skaters, the opportunity to get on the ice brings not just skating skills, but also a sense of community, a broadening of horizons, and access to something that might otherwise be out of reach.

Once a week for 32 weeks, the Kraken Community Iceplex welcomes around 50 children ages 3-5 who are learning to skate in a program that came about through a partnership between the Refugee Women's Alliance (ReWA) and One Roof Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena.