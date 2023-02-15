USA Hockey Extends Contract of Executive Director Pat Kelleher

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey since June of 2017, has received a multi-year contract extension it was announced today by Mike Trimboli, president of USA Hockey.
“Pat’s steady leadership, including through the extraordinary times of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a key reason for the continued strength of our organization,” said Trimboli. “His roots in the sport are deep and he brings a unique perspective, background and skill set that we’re extremely fortunate to have in guiding the organization.
“I’m honored to continue to lead USA Hockey and am appreciative of the confidence shown in me by Mike and our Board,” said Kelleher. “A special thanks to the thousands of grassroots volunteers who provide the foundation for hockey in communities all across the country, as well as to our incredible USA Hockey staff members, and our partners who help our sport continue to reach new heights.”
Kelleher has been a champion in advancement on multiple fronts during his tenure as executive director, highlighted by concentrated efforts on growth, diversity and inclusion, and overall safety of the game. Today, USA Hockey includes more than one million players, coaches, officials and volunteers; is a global leader in youth sports in numerous areas, including player development through its American Development Model; and is a gold-medal contender in all international competition.
Kelleher is acknowledged among the top 20 individuals on The Hockey News list of the Top 100 People of Power and Influence in the sport and is well-connected through his varied involvement, including serving as chair of the National Governing Bodies Council, which comprises the leadership of the 50 NGBs in the Olympic/Paralympic Movement; as a member of the International Ice Hockey Federation Marketing Committee; and previously as co-chair of the NHL’s Youth Hockey Inclusion Committee.
Kelleher is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame Board of Directors, the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee and also serves on the Colorado Springs World Arena Board of Directors in his current hometown of Colorado Springs, Colo.
The Belmont, Mass., native and Brown University graduate has been involved in hockey his entire career, including as a volunteer youth hockey coach for more than a quarter century.