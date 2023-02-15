USA Hockey Extends Contract of Executive Director Pat Kelleher

“I’m honored to continue to lead USA Hockey and am appreciative of the confidence shown in me by Mike and our Board,” said Kelleher. “A special thanks to the thousands of grassroots volunteers who provide the foundation for hockey in communities all across the country, as well as to our incredible USA Hockey staff members, and our partners who help our sport continue to reach new heights.”

Kelleher has been a champion in advancement on multiple fronts during his tenure as executive director, highlighted by concentrated efforts on growth, diversity and inclusion, and overall safety of the game. Today, USA Hockey includes more than one million players, coaches, officials and volunteers; is a global leader in youth sports in numerous areas, including player development through its American Development Model; and is a gold-medal contender in all international competition.