New York Islanders Help Teach Girls’ Hockey Players About Importance of Title IX

"There really isn't anything keeping girls from getting involved in hockey," Hersch said. "That is the positive of Title IX."

In the broadcasting world, Hersch has seen a lot of growth. She remembers growing up and watching the Minnesota Vikings and seeing very few women in sports broadcasting. The few women she did see — women who were knowledgeable about the game and were respected by their peers and the players — provided a path for her.

"I don't think it's as strange anymore to turn on your TV and see a woman talking about sports,” she said. "It's been a really rewarding and fun ride, but I wouldn't be here without the women who came before me.”

By showing the girls different ways women can now get involved in hockey, the event tied generations together.

"I think it's important to remind all of the generations that come through what it is and how they're impacted by it," Moed said. "I do think that they had an appreciation after that night of Title IX and what the generations before them have accomplished and how they've benefited from that."

That appreciation was shown when one girl came up to the microphone and thanked the panelists before asking her question.

There is still a long way to go toward achieving equality in the sport. Moed said the PHF "is already on a great path," but there’s work to be done to make sure it continues to grow.

"I really hope that in the next 5-10 years we see that that pro league is here to stay," she said.

Salary caps have gone up, which is a welcome development, she said. But she wants to see the quality of the league continue to rise, as well as gaining more sponsorships and more fans.

If the Islanders girls are any indication, the future of women's hockey is in good hands.

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.