For Charles Schulz, Love of Hockey Ran Deep

Growing up in Minnesota, Peanuts creator Charles Schulz played hockey on the frozen streets of his neighborhood in St. Paul and on the rink his father made in their backyard. His mother made him goalie pads with gunny sacks stuffed with newspapers and he was enthralled when his parents took him to St. Paul Saints and Minneapolis Millers games in the 1930s.
His love of hockey traveled with him when his cartooning career brought him to Santa Rosa, California. His five children learned to skate at the only arena in the area, and when that arena closed, Schulz decided to build the Redwood Empire Arena near his studio in 1969 where he would go on to create learn-to-skate programs and 'Snoopy's Senior Hockey Tournament,' which has grown into the largest senior tournament in the world, and which Schulz himself would play in.
Schulz created many strips featuring the Peanuts gang playing hockey, most often with Snoopy and Woodstock going head-to-head on Woodstock’s frozen bird bath. Snoopy liked to envision himself as the ‘World Famous Hockey Player’ and ‘World Famous Hockey Coach’ and Woodstock loved driving the Zamboni. In the Peanuts World, the ice always looked good.
For his immense contribution to growing the game of hockey, Schulz was awarded the Lester Patrick Award in 1981 by USA Hockey, which recognizes an individual's contribution to growing the game, and in 1993 he was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder.
The Streaker Sports x Peanuts USA Hockey capsule celebrates Charles Schulz's love for hockey and his contribution to growing the sport in the United States.
This special collection was launched in December of 2022, and is still available online for purchase by clicking here.
Story from Streaker Sports