For Charles Schulz, Love of Hockey Ran Deep

Growing up in Minnesota, Peanuts creator Charles Schulz played hockey on the frozen streets of his neighborhood in St. Paul and on the rink his father made in their backyard. His mother made him goalie pads with gunny sacks stuffed with newspapers and he was enthralled when his parents took him to St. Paul Saints and Minneapolis Millers games in the 1930s.



His love of hockey traveled with him when his cartooning career brought him to Santa Rosa, California. His five children learned to skate at the only arena in the area, and when that arena closed, Schulz decided to build the Redwood Empire Arena near his studio in 1969 where he would go on to create learn-to-skate programs and 'Snoopy's Senior Hockey Tournament,' which has grown into the largest senior tournament in the world, and which Schulz himself would play in.