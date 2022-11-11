Skating a Mile in a Ref’s Stripes

We’ve all seen it. A close, heated game between two evenly matched teams in the waning minutes. There is a penalty and the referee’s hand goes up. The infracting team’s coach blows their top and starts yelling at the official before the whistle is even blown. This is a recipe for a not-very-positive exchange between the coach and ref.
So, how can we improve the coach-official relationship?
“Overall, the level of respect,” said Heather Mannix, USA Hockey ADM manager of female hockey. “I would like to see that improve on both ends.”
She is also the USA Hockey manager of education with the intent of trying to bridge the gaps between the Coaching Education Program and the Officiating Education Program. This year, USA Hockey has updated the coaching curriculum with the objectives to humanize officials and get coaches to recognize how difficult their job is.
“We actually consulted hostage negotiators when creating the curriculum. And when we tell coaches that they all laugh, and then they’re like, ‘Oh, that actually makes sense…’” Mannix said. “How do you quickly build rapport in a highly emotional situation?”
Coaches who have gained their Level 4 certification are not required to attend the coaches’ clinics. But delivering the message to improving the coach-ref relationship is important for all coaches, regardless of their experience.
“We want our coaches to be competitive, we want the desire to win,” Mannix said. “But at the end of the day we want a relationship that is founded in respect and finding the common ground, and this is about the kids and their experience. And how do we create the best experience for them?”
Mannix said the ideal state she’d like to see when a coach and official interact is being able to communicate quickly and productively so the game can continue. And most importantly, that there isn’t a loss of respect or the dehumanization of people who are trying to work and play the game.
Coaches can do a lot just by getting eye-level with the ref – rather than standing on the bench with a foot on the dasher – and trying to have a constructive conversation by asking questions instead of making accusations.
“Having a constructive conversation of, ‘What did you see there?’” Mannix said. “Rather than ‘You gotta be kidding me.’”
Mannix and USA Hockey are looking at knocking down silos between the coaching and ref curriculum, which they hope will get both sides to be a little more empathetic.
Most coaches don’t know that 60% of youth officials have less than three years of experience. And coaches need to have realistic expectations at the rink when it comes to officials calling games.
Coaches can utilize the USA Hockey mobile rulebook, and look at it from time to time after games and practices.
Another step coaches can take to improve their understanding of refs – along with rules – is by getting certified as an official themselves. One of the comments from this year’s updated coaching curriculum is that coaches are interested in getting the Level 1 referee certification after going through the coaching clinic.
This is the equivalent of a coach skating a mile in a ref’s stripes.
“I’d really like to see the respect come back between how two adults communicate – and often times the ref isn’t even an adult,” said Mannix. “That’s something that gets lost in the moment – when it’s heated conversation, it’s very emotional, there’s a lot perceived to be on the line, the way that you communicate in those situations. Kids watch that and they pick up on that.”