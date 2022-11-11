Skating a Mile in a Ref’s Stripes

We’ve all seen it. A close, heated game between two evenly matched teams in the waning minutes. There is a penalty and the referee’s hand goes up. The infracting team’s coach blows their top and starts yelling at the official before the whistle is even blown. This is a recipe for a not-very-positive exchange between the coach and ref.

So, how can we improve the coach-official relationship?

“Overall, the level of respect,” said Heather Mannix, USA Hockey ADM manager of female hockey. “I would like to see that improve on both ends.”

She is also the USA Hockey manager of education with the intent of trying to bridge the gaps between the Coaching Education Program and the Officiating Education Program. This year, USA Hockey has updated the coaching curriculum with the objectives to humanize officials and get coaches to recognize how difficult their job is.