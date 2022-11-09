USA Hockey Welcomes 100,000th 8U Player of 2022-23

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Hockey announced today that it has surpassed 100,000 players in its 8-and-under age category for the 12th time since the 2010-11 season.

"While the pandemic certainly played a role in pausing the momentum that had been established in growing our game, it’s great to see our 8U participation get to 100,000 as quickly as it did this season," said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. "We’re focused on continuing to attract new families to our sport, and with the support of our stakeholders, including the NHL, its member clubs, the NHLPA, our corporate partners, volunteers across the country, and so many others, hockey is thriving in the U.S. and continuing to reach new heights.”