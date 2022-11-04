USA Hockey Announces Staff Updates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today that Taryn Cass (Colorado Springs, Colo.) has been hired as coordinator of events and Brianna Rhone (Oklahoma City, Okla.) as coordinator of digital content

Cass comes to USA Hockey after spending five years with USA Boxing as the organization’s events and boxing operations coordinator. She also worked for five years with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association as rodeo coordinator and personnel manager.

Rhone, who graduated with a degree in strategic communications from Oklahoma State University in 2021, most recently served as social media coordinator for Black Girl Hockey Club and also worked for the PGA of America as championship office coordinator for the 2022 PGA Championship.

In addition, Nicole Guetzke (Eden Prairie, Minn.), who was previously serving as manager of program services at USA Hockey, is transitioning to serve as manager of brand marketing, while Elizabeth Cohen (Barnstable, Mass.), who was previously the manager of coaching education, is moving to serve as manager of youth hockey.

Several modifications to titles have also been announced within the hockey development staff, including Ken Martel (Hacienda Heights, Calif.) moving to senior director of player and coach development; Scott Paluch (Chicago, Ill.) and Roger Grillo (Apple Valley, Minn.) to director of player development; Heather Mannix (Allen Park, Mich.) to manager of education and player development; Guy Gosselin (Rochester, Minn.), Joe Bonnett (Canton, Mich.), Kristen Wright(St. Paul, Minn.), Rich Hansen (Northport, N.Y.) and Dan Jablonic (St. Cloud, Minn.) to manager of player development; Tim Serratore (Colorado Springs, Colo.) to coordinator of coaching and officiating education; and B.J. Ringrose (Albany, N.Y.) to manager of officiating education and development.