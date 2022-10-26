USA Hockey Announces Hiring of Three New Staff Members

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today the hiring of Caryn Switaj(Farmington Hills, Mich.) as director of content, Billy Hancock (Huntington Woods, Mich.) as coordinator of officiating and Seamus Kelley (Norwood, Mass.) as communications coordinator.

ABOUT SWITAJ

Switaj comes to USA Hockey with over a decade of experience in communications and public relations, including five seasons as the Boston Bruins’ digital content specialist, primary beat reporter and on-camera host. In Boston, she helped launch the Bruins Academy brand to encourage positive youth development through hockey, as well as the corresponding children’s television show which received a Boston/New England Emmy Award.

Previously, Switaj served as the first-ever social media coordinator for the Tampa Bay Lightning and planned the social marketing strategy for the NCAA’s first Frozen Four in the South. She also led sales, communications and customer service strategies for the Tom Dolan Swim School, founded by U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Tom Dolan.

In addition, Switaj has served as a consultant for various clients in helping guide their digital content and brand strategies.

Switaj, who was an NCAA Division I student-athlete in swimming at Boston College, was part of USA Hockey’s communications staff during the 2010-11 season as the Brian Fishman Fellow.

ABOUT HANCOCK

Hancock brings a broad scope of officiating experience to USA Hockey including at the junior, collegiate, professional and international levels.

A product of the USA Hockey Officiating Development Program, Hancock has been a USA Hockey-certified official since 2006 and has worked games from the youth level to the international stage.

Hancock most recently served as a linesman in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games and also officiated the 2021 and 2017 IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship, 2019 IIHF Men’s World Championship and 2018 IIHF U20 World Championship.

Hancock has also officiated in the USHL, including for Clark Cup championships, and also worked NAHL and NA3HL contests.

In addition, he has served as an officiating instructor at summer development and Junior Officiating Development Program camps.

ABOUT KELLEY

Kelley comes to USA Hockey from Hockey East, where he worked as an athletics communications assistant and produced press releases, game notes and other content. Additionally, he managed all Hockey East social media channels and assisted in hosting the 2022 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four at TD Garden.

While earning his undergraduate degree at the University of Massachusetts, Kelley served as the beat reporter and radio broadcaster for 91.1FM WMUA Sports where he hosted and produced a weekly college hockey talk show, produced social media content, and provided play-by-play and color commentary for UMass men’s ice hockey games.

Kelley also spent time with Northeastern University as a sports production assistant, assisting with various live sports broadcasts on NESN and other platforms for Northeastern.