Beth Ball and Her Team of Female Veterans Make History at Warrior Classic

“It’s been such a wonderful experience,” Ball said. “I can’t even put into words what it’s done, to be able to not only have something to do that’s fun, but to do it with fellow disabled veterans that you’re bonding with. It’s not just a hockey team that I play with a couple times a week. It’s a family and we get to play hockey.”

The Warrior Classic was first played in 2017 in Washington D.C. Every year since, the tournament brings together teams from across the country to participate in a weekend of hockey that is dedicated to U.S. military veterans with disabilities who also play ice hockey. To be eligible, all players must be or have been veterans and members of the armed forces and meet a minimum disability rating.

“I want to get the message out to as many disabled female veterans as I can,” Ball said. “I was passionate about this before the [Warrior Classic], but it’s exponentially more now. I just see the possibilities of what we can do and how we can help so many other female veterans.”