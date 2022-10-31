USA Hockey to Host New Families Nationwide at Saturday’s Try Hockey for Free Day

“Hockey is a great outlet for families looking for fun and physical activity and we look forward to welcoming thousands of families to our Try Hockey for Free events this season,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey.

Families can find the Try Hockey for Free location closest to them by entering their zip code at TryHockeyForFree.com. USA Hockey anticipates some 300 sites will host a Try Hockey for Free event Nov. 5.

USA Hockey’s annual Hockey Week Across America celebration will include the second national Try Hockey for Free Day of the season on Feb. 25.

USA Hockey’s Try Hockey for Free days, with the support of the NHL and NHL member clubs, among others, are designed to provide a national platform for introducing children to the sport free of charge. They are the world’s largest introduction-to-hockey initiative, annually spanning more than 800 rinks nationwide.

CCM Hockey and Pure Hockey and are official sponsors of Try Hockey for Free.