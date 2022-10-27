Smiles, Teamwork and Fun Highlighted at Annual USA Hockey Special Hockey Classic

Enthusiasm and sportsmanship are through the roof at the event, as Beaver said a player from one of the teams arrived late this year, but the opposing team lent them players so the game could still take place.

“Those kids were so excited to play for the other team and play against friends on their team, it was great to watch,” Beaver said. “They were excited to wear a different jersey. I don’t think they cared who they played for, I think they were just excited to play. The inclusiveness is unbelievable.”

Michelle and Wayne Millard’s son Zach is involved in Chicago Special Hockey. Michelle is working with 16 new families who recently joined the team.

“The discipline has grown tremendously,” Michelle Millard said. “People are at the rink, they see it, they know someone who could be in it and that’s how we got involved. Someone else thought of our son, they called us, and we never looked back.

Wayne Millard said that the program gives his son the opportunity to be a leader and help other players. Mentors and coaches are allowed on the ice for some players who need the help. There are no icings or offsides, slap shots and checking are not allowed, and goalies are encouraged to keep the puck in play.

“Everybody has a place on the team,” Wayne Millard said. “Coaches are out there with some of them, but others don’t need coaches and they buzz up and down the ice. There’s a wide range of players, but there’s a place for everybody. When someone scores a goal, everybody on the ice is cheering. It’s great camaraderie, it’s a great weekend and we look forward to it every year.”

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.