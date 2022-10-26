Watch USA Hockey NTDP Home Games Live

USAHockey.com — Starting on Oct. 27 and throughout the remainder of the 2022-23 season, all USA Hockey National Team Development Program games played at USA Hockey Arena (Plymouth, Michigan) will be available to watch free of charge by visiting USAHockeyNTDP.com/watch.

This includes games for both the U.S. National Under-18 Team and U.S. National Under-17 Team. The NTDP competes in the USHL and also plays games against NAHL and NCAA teams, and in international tournaments.