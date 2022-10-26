Watch USA Hockey NTDP Home Games Live

USAHockey.com — Starting on Oct. 27 and throughout the remainder of the 2022-23 season, all USA Hockey National Team Development Program games played at USA Hockey Arena (Plymouth, Michigan) will be available to watch free of charge by visiting USAHockeyNTDP.com/watch.
This includes games for both the U.S. National Under-18 Team and U.S. National Under-17 Team. The NTDP competes in the USHL and also plays games against NAHL and NCAA teams, and in international tournaments.
Games Played at USA Hockey Arena
Visit USAHockeyNTDP.com for every NTDP game played at USA Hockey Arena
USHL Road Games
Subscribe to FloSports to watch at FloHockey.TV *please note that NTDP games at USA Hockey Arena will no longer be available at FloHockey.TV
College Road Games & International Tournaments Not at USA Hockey Arena
Varies by opponent. Check broadcast details the week of the game at USAHockeyNTDP.com
Follow the USA Hockey National Team Development Program onTwitter for the latest updates and gameday streaming information: @USAHockeyNTDP
