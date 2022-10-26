USA Hockey Warrior Classic Set for October 28-30

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The 2022 USA Hockey Warrior Classic is set for this weekend (Oct. 28-30) in Troy, Michigan, with all games being staged at Buffalo Wild Wings Arena.

The event, which is being hosted by the Motor City Veterans Association, is free of charge and open to the public. Event information, including a game schedule and streaming information, is available here.

The Warrior Classic brings together teams from around the country to participate in a weekend of hockey that is dedicated to U.S. military veterans with a disability who also play ice hockey. To be eligible, all players must be or have been veterans and members of the Armed Forces and meet a minimum disability rating.