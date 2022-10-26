USA Hockey Warrior Classic Set for October 28-30

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The 2022 USA Hockey Warrior Classic is set for this weekend (Oct. 28-30) in Troy, Michigan, with all games being staged at Buffalo Wild Wings Arena.
The event, which is being hosted by the Motor City Veterans Association, is free of charge and open to the public. Event information, including a game schedule and streaming information, is available here.
The Warrior Classic brings together teams from around the country to participate in a weekend of hockey that is dedicated to U.S. military veterans with a disability who also play ice hockey. To be eligible, all players must be or have been veterans and members of the Armed Forces and meet a minimum disability rating.
A total of 35 teams are participating in this year’s event representing 12 states. The tournament features a round-robin format for the preliminary round, followed by teams being divided into eight different playoff divisions.
For the most up-to-date news on USA Hockey’s disabled hockey program, including information about all six disciplines of the sport, click here.
NOTES: The USA Hockey Warrior Classic was first played in the 2016-17 season in Washington D.C. … The 2021 event took place in New Jersey, and included 27 teams from around the country.