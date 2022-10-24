2024 Host Sites Announced For Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Hockey announced today host sites for the 2024 Chipotle USA Hockey Youth, Girls and High School National Championships. Champions will be crowned nationwide, in late March and early April, in 11 different cities across nine states, stretching from Amherst, N.Y., to Las Vegas. Exact competition dates will be announced at a later time.
USA Hockey has conducted the country’s ice hockey national championship tournaments since 1938, with teams from all across the United States crowned champions across various classifications. As part of Chipotle-USA Hockey Nationals, more than 7,500 players compete for American hockey top honors at youth, girls, sled, high school and adult levels.
Dates and locations for the 2024 Chipotle-USA Hockey Adult and Sled National Championships will be announced at a later time.
|Level
|Location
|High School
|West Chester, Pennsylvania
|Youth Tier I 14U
|Plymouth, Michigan
|Youth Tier I 15O
|Fargo, North Dakota
|Youth Tier I 16U, 18U
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Youth Tier II 14U
|Amherst, New York
|Youth Tier II 16U
|Dallas, Texas
|Youth Tier II 18U
|Delmont, Pennsylvania
|Girls Tier I 14U, 16U, 19U
|Wesley Chapel, Florida
|Girls Tier II 14U
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|Girls Tier II 16U
|Green Bay, Wisconsin
|Girls Tier II 19U
|East Lansing, Michigan