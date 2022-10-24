skip navigation

2024 Host Sites Announced For Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships

By USA Hockey, 10/24/22, 1:00PM MDT

Eleven Different Cities in Nine States Will Crown Champions Nationwide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Hockey announced today host sites for the 2024 Chipotle USA Hockey Youth, Girls and High School National Championships. Champions will be crowned nationwide, in late March and early April, in 11 different cities across nine states, stretching from Amherst, N.Y., to Las Vegas. Exact competition dates will be announced at a later time.

USA Hockey has conducted the country’s ice hockey national championship tournaments since 1938, with teams from all across the United States crowned champions across various classifications. As part of Chipotle-USA Hockey Nationals, more than 7,500 players compete for American hockey top honors at youth, girls, sled, high school and adult levels.

Dates and locations for the 2024 Chipotle-USA Hockey Adult and Sled National Championships will be announced at a later time.

USA Hockey National Championship Locations

Level Location
High School West Chester, Pennsylvania
Youth Tier I 14U Plymouth, Michigan
Youth Tier I 15O Fargo, North Dakota
Youth Tier I 16U, 18U Las Vegas, Nevada
Youth Tier II 14U Amherst, New York
Youth Tier II 16U Dallas, Texas
Youth Tier II 18U Delmont, Pennsylvania
Girls Tier I 14U, 16U, 19U Wesley Chapel, Florida
Girls Tier II 14U Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Girls Tier II 16U Green Bay, Wisconsin
Girls Tier II 19U East Lansing, Michigan

NOTES:  Chipotle is the official sponsor of the Chipotle-USA Hockey Youth and Girls National Championships … Dates and locations for the 2023 USA Hockey National Championships can be found here ... A list of previous USA Hockey National Championships dating back to 1938 can be found here.

