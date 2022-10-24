2024 Host Sites Announced For Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships

USA Hockey has conducted the country’s ice hockey national championship tournaments since 1938, with teams from all across the United States crowned champions across various classifications. As part of Chipotle-USA Hockey Nationals, more than 7,500 players compete for American hockey top honors at youth, girls, sled, high school and adult levels.

Dates and locations for the 2024 Chipotle-USA Hockey Adult and Sled National Championships will be announced at a later time.