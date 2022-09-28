New USA Hockey Foundation Board Members are Eager to Continue Growth

While bringing unique backgrounds and perspectives to the table, the three new members of the USA Hockey Foundation Board of Directors share one thing for certain — their undying love for the game.

Stan Hubbard, Bryant McBride and Ellen Weinberg-Hughes offer plenty of talent to the Foundation, the non-profit philanthropic arm of USA Hockey that “provides long-range financial support for USA Hockey and promotes the growth of hockey in the United States.”

“It’s great to welcome Bryant, Ellen and Stan,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey and The USA Hockey Foundation. “Their varied experience and perspective bring significant benefit to our mission of providing sustainable support for USA Hockey. We’re extremely grateful to our entire Board, all who volunteer their talent and time to help further hockey across the country.”

If participation numbers are any indication, the game is quite healthy with current USA Hockey participation numbers now exceeding those prior to the pandemic.

“The Foundation has done such a tremendous job growing the game of hockey across our country,” Weinberg-Hughes said. “And I really look forward to helping them continue to grow the great game of hockey that I’m so passionate about.”

Hubbard wholeheartedly agreed that hockey continues to thrive in the U.S.

“The proof is in the pudding, right?” Hubbard said. “Hockey is pretty successful in the U.S. I’m coming in with an open mind, not my own agenda, but to jump in and understand more of the history and understand more of the current direction and figure out where my voice can weigh in the best and be an appropriate influence.”

McBride said he was excited to join the board and be part of the sport’s growth.

“I’m very excited about it because there’s so much opportunity to be had. The game is evolving,” McBride said. “The game is becoming more inclusive and more diverse, and I’m excited to play a part in that.”

The work is apparently not done either. McBride sees USA Hockey expanding its impact in the near future.

“As much as it is growing, I think there is amazing potential for upside, for further growth,” he said. “I’m just so bullish on what this game does for kids and families, people. To contribute to that a little bit is a real honor.”

The Foundation’s board includes 17 members and the diverse group includes, among others, Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold, Compuware co-founder Peter Karmanos Jr., and U.S. Olympic gold medalist A.J. Mleczko Griswold.

All three new board members have had successful careers of their own.