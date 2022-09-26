Successful Amerigol LATAM Cup Growing at Rapid Pace

The first tournament took place in 2018 and featured just five teams. The next year, the number increased to 21 teams. COVID-19 meant that there was no tournament in 2020, but teams continued to join afterward, with 29 taking part in 2021.

This year, the number has jumped to 44 teams and more than 750 players participating in 101 games across six different divisions.

“I knew it was going to grow,” Otero said. “Maybe not at this rate, but I knew the potential was there. When you see the passion they have for the game, they love it just as much, if not more. The kids who play in other countries will all tell you what happened the night before in the NHL.”

Teams entered the tournament from countries such as Colombia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Egypt, Israel, Chile and many more. Otero and members of the organization conduct research on participating countries.

“We want to see if they’re members of the [International Ice Hockey Federation],” Otero said. “If they’re members, we want to see what type of hockey they have developed in their country. Do they have rinks? Do they have leagues? We want to make sure some teams don’t have a greater advantage than others.”

The organization’s main partners are the NHL and the NHLPA, in addition to the Florida Panthers for this event. The Dallas Stars will host another tournament that takes place in the spring. Footage that the NHL captured from last year’s tournament was broadcast through all arenas league-wide during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Even the Stanley Cup made an appearance at the tournament last year. This year in Coral Springs, other trophies were at the event, including the Conn Smythe, Calder Memorial and Norris Trophies among others.

“When you have the ‘Keeper of the Cup’ [trophy] there, that’s huge,” Otero said. “The support we’ve received from the NHL and the fact that we’re able to use their logos on our tournament is incredible.”

The organization tries to keep registration fees low because Otero doesn’t want that to be the deciding factor for team participation.