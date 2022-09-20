USA Hockey Level 5 Coaches Symposium Headed To Massachusetts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Registration is now open for the 2023 USA Hockey Level 5 Coaches Symposium, where aspiring coaches from across the country will gather in Falmouth, Massachusetts, to attain their level 5 coaching certification, the highest offered by USA Hockey. The event will be held May 4-7 at the Sea Crest Beach Hotel.

Typically held every other year, the Level 5 Coaches Symposium will offer general sessions, as well as the opportunity to explore innovative approaches to coaching in rotating breakout sessions.

“The Level 5 Coaches Symposium is always one of our most highly anticipated events and we’re excited to partner with Mass Hockey in bringing it to Massachusetts,” said Bob Mancini, USA Hockey assistant executive director of hockey development. “Those attending will have a chance to learn from some of the legendary coaches in our game and also collaborate with both speakers and attendees in building and enhancing their own coaching resume.”

Space is limited and registration is on a first come, first served basis.