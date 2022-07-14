Volunteerism, Love of Hockey Stuck with Bill Hall from a Young Age

Bill Hall grew up in the 1950s and ‘60s in the small town of Potsdam, N.Y., near Ottawa. He was 13 years old when his family got their first TV set, and he spent Saturday nights watching “Hockey Night in Canada.”

That started his love for hockey, and he became driven to help grow the sport in any way he could.”

“I grew up influenced by men and women who instilled in me the sense of volunteerism, which I didn’t realize until much later on,” Hall said.

Hall’s first role as a USA Hockey volunteer dates back to 1978, when he was recruited to be a presenter to run a Level I coaching clinic.

That started a life of volunteering with USA Hockey. Hall retired from his USA Hockey duties in June following more than 30 years as a volunteer on the USA Hockey Board of Directors. He served as the board’s secretary since 2004. Upon his retirement, Hall received a President’s Award for his volunteer service to USA Hockey.

Hall served in various roles and committees within USA Hockey, including the Player Development Committee since 1992. He held leadership positions with the New York State Amateur Hockey Association from 1991-2004, Playing Rules Committee from 2004-22 and Player Development Committee from 2015-22.

He was placed into roles because he’s a “task master,” said Donna Guariglia, USA Hockey’s treasurer for seven years who’s known Hall for more than two decades and worked on a lot of the same committees together.

“You give him a job, start to finish he’ll complete it,” Guariglia said. “He’ll cover all the bases. He’ll make sure that we looked at every single possible scenario.”