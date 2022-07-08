Forty-Nine Americans Selected in 2022 NHL Draft

Colorado Springs, Colo. – A total of 49 Americans were selected in the 2022 NHL Draft that concluded this afternoon at the Bell Centre in Montreal, including 14 members of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program this season.

Logan Cooley (Pittsburgh, Pa.) and Cutter Gauthier (Scottsdale, Ariz.) were the first Americans chosen, with Cooley selected third overall by the Arizona Coyotes and Gauthier going fifth to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Both Cooley and Gauthier come from the NTDP. Cooley, who is committed to the University of Minnesota, finished with 75 points (27G, 48A) in 51 games played this season. He also represented USA Hockey at the 2022 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship where he helped Team USA to the silver medal with three goals and seven assists in six games. The center became the highest Pennsylvania-born player to be selected in an NHL Draft last night.

Gauthier, a Boston College commit, tallied 65 points (34G, 31A) in 54 games with the NTDP, which placed him second on the team in scoring. He played alongside Cooley again at the 2022 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship, serving as an alternate captain at the tournament. Gauthier posted nine points in the nine-game tournament.

Frank Nazar (Mount Clemens, Mich.) went 13th overall to the Chicago Blackhawks while his NTDP teammate Rutger McGroarty (Lincoln, Neb.) was selected 14th overall by the Winnipeg Jets. McGroarty became the first-ever Nebraska native to go in the first round, and the pair also skated on the 2022 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship team. The first round was capped off as Jimmy Snuggerud (Chaska, Minn.) went 23rd overall to the St. Louis Blues, Sam Rinzel (Chanhassen, Minn.) joined Nazar in Chicago as the 25th overall pick, and the Tampa Bay Lightning selected NTDP winger Isaac Howard (Hudson, Wis.) with the 31st pick.

Five Americans went in the second round, kicked off by Cameron Lund (Bridgewater, Mass.), who went to the San Jose Sharks as the 34th overall pick. Three of the remaining for second-round selections were from the NTDP, including Ryan Chesley (Mahtomedi, Minn.) at 37th overall by the Washington Capitals, Seamus Casey (Fort Myers, Fla.) at 46th by the New Jersey Devils and Lane Hutson at 62nd by the Montreal Canadiens (North Barrington, Ill.).

Six Americans were selected in the third-round and eight were drafted in the fourth. Among those selected were NTDP players Devin Kaplan (Bridgewater, NJ), who joined Gauthier in Philadelphia as the 69th overall pick, Cole Spicer (Grand Forks, ND), who went 117th to the Boston Bruins, Cruz Lucius (Grant, Minn.) at 124th by the Carolina Hurricanes and Charlie Leddy (Fairfield, CT) at 126th overall was selected by New Jersey.

An additional five Americans were drafted in the fifth round, twelve in the sixth and six in the seventh.

For a complete list of Americans taken in the 2022 NHL Draft, click here.

NOTES: The 49 players drafted represent 18 states, including Arizona (1), California (3), Colorado (1), Connecticut (1), Florida (2), Illinois (3), Massachusetts (9), Maryland (2), Michigan (5), Minnesota (9), North Dakota (2), Nebraska (1), New Jersey (2), New York (2), Pennsylvania (2), Tennessee (1), Washington (1) and Wisconsin (2) … Of the 49 players drafted, 17 were full-time members of USA Hockey’s NTDP and 40 have played in the USHL, the only Tier I junior circuit in the U.S. In addition, four players competed in the NAHL, the only Tier II junior league in the U.S. that were chosen … A total of 23 American players drafted have participated in USA Hockey’s annual BioSteel All-American Game and 38 have competed at a USA Hockey BioSteel Player Development Camp … A total of nine players competed for Team USA at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games winning a silver medal, 14 were members of the U.S. Under-18 Men’s National Team that won a silver medal in 2022, nine were members of the 2021 U.S. Under-18 Select Team that competed in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and seven were members of the 2021 U.S. Under-18 Men’s National Team.