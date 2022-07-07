Seven Americans Selected in First Round of 2022 NHL Draft

Frank Nazar III (Mount Clemens, Mich.) was the next American name called, going 13th overall to the Chicago Blackhawks. Immediately following was NTDP teammate Rutger McGroarty (Lincoln, Neb.), who was selected 14th overall by the Winnipeg Jets and became the first-ever Nebraska native to go in the first round. Both Nazar and McGroarty also played on the 2022 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship team.

The fifth American selected in the first round, and the fifth player from the NTDP, was Jimmy Snuggerud (Chaska, Minn.) by the St. Louis Blues with the 23rd pick. Moments later, Chicago returned to the stage and selected Sam Rinzel (Chanhassen, Minn.) with the 25th overall pick. Isaac Howard (Hudson, Wis.), another player coming from the NTDP, was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning as the 31st pick.

The NHL Draft continues tomorrow (July 8) at 11 a.m. ET with rounds 2-7 and coverage will air live in the U.S. on NHL Network.

NOTES: The seven players drafted represent six different states, including Arizona (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (2), Nebraska (1), Pennsylvania (1), Wisconsin (1), … This is the 10th time seven or more Americans were selected in the first-round: 2016 (12), 2019 (11), 2010 (11), 2006 (10), 2007 (10), 2005 (8), 2015 (7), 2003 (7), 1986 (7) … Six of the seven American players drafted tonight have spent time with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program … All seven American players drafted tonight are committed to an NCAA program … All seven American players drafted tonight have played in the USHL … All seven American players drafted tonight have participated in USA Hockey's annual BioSteel All-American Game … All seven American players drafted tonight skated in a USA Hockey Player Development Camp.