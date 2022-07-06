USA Hockey Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Athletix

“Data collection and analysis continues to be an important element in helping improve our sport and we’re excited about our new partnership with Athletix,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We look forward to a long and beneficial relationship.”

As part of the agreement, Athletix becomes an official partner of USA Hockey.

In addition, Athletix will serve as the title sponsor of the Under-17 Five Nations Tournament hosted by USA Hockey at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., from Aug. 9-13.

"We are proud to partner with USA Hockey as we share the passion for helping young athletes on their journey to maximize their potential,” said Robert Novotny, founder of Athletix. “We believe that athletes and teams throughout the U.S. will find our unique, easy-to-use tools effective in their long-term development."

Athletix will also have a presence at selected USA Hockey events to provide educational materials and share opportunities to utilize analytics for athlete development.