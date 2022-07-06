USA Hockey Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Athletix

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today a new multi-year partnership with Athletix, a leader in hockey-specific performance testing and data analysis.
“Data collection and analysis continues to be an important element in helping improve our sport and we’re excited about our new partnership with Athletix,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We look forward to a long and beneficial relationship.”
As part of the agreement, Athletix becomes an official partner of USA Hockey.
In addition, Athletix will serve as the title sponsor of the Under-17 Five Nations Tournament hosted by USA Hockey at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., from Aug. 9-13.
"We are proud to partner with USA Hockey as we share the passion for helping young athletes on their journey to maximize their potential,” said Robert Novotny, founder of Athletix. “We believe that athletes and teams throughout the U.S. will find our unique, easy-to-use tools effective in their long-term development."
Athletix will also have a presence at selected USA Hockey events to provide educational materials and share opportunities to utilize analytics for athlete development.
ABOUT USA HOCKEY
USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com
ABOUT ATHLETIX
Athletix offers hockey-specific performance testing and data analysis services to support the development of athletes, teams, and organizations in North America and Europe. Mobile testing units deliver standardized processes right to the customers' doorstep, providing an affordable and accessible tool for all athletes of all levels. Performance data is analyzed and visualized in a sport-specific way to provide players, coaches, parents, and managers with valuable information that can be used for customized player development, monitoring, training program design, comparison, and much more. Visit www.athletixtesting.com to learn more about how the Athletix tool can help streamline the path to top performance.