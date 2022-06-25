Seattle Pride Classic Receives Rave Reviews in its Second Year

To say that Aimee Taylor enjoyed herself the weekend of June 18-19 was an understatement. She could be herself, letting her ever-present guard down because she was among a community of folks like her and playing the game she loves.

“It was one of the best tournaments I’ve ever been to,” Taylor said.

The Seattle Pride Classic, in its second year, is a hockey tournament that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, bringing people together for some fun on the ice. It is one of the very few tournaments dedicated to LGBTQ+ players in the U.S.

So what made it such a great experience for Taylor?

“It was like people that were all just having as much fun as they could, hanging [out] and meeting people,” said Taylor, a 33-year-old who lives in suburban Bellevue, Washington. “Hanging out with [the NHL players], hanging out with friends, just overall, the whole spirit of the whole weekend was just, ‘Let’s have fun and be gay.’”