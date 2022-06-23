Youth Ambassadors Are Growing Girls Hockey In Central Ohio

Dave Caruso is the senior director of amateur hockey programming for the Columbus Blue Jackets and his daughter participated in the three-week event.

“I think it’s a great program to help showcase how girls play hockey and that it’s not just for the boys,” Caruso said. “It’s a family environment, you can find friends and it’s a little different. You get three hours of instruction and then pizza parties and other activities to help build that bond between girls and families to make it fun.”

The COGH is a non-profit, grassroots organization that exists to grow the game. There are between 200 and 250 girls in the entire program spread across eight teams.

“We have people who are passionate and they love to help create opportunities for girls,” Moersdorf said.

The COGH is dedicated to building a strong community of female players and providing focus and opportunities for girls to train and learn to play hockey in a fun, safe and developmental environment.

Moersdorf said the organization’s membership grows “immensely” every four years when women’s hockey is showcased during Olympic Winter Games. The Columbus Blue Jackets provide support through equipment and exposure during intermission skates. It also helped that the nearby Ohio State women’s hockey team won the NCAA Division I National Championship this past season.

“Sometimes people don’t know girls hockey exists until it’s on national television, which 110% affects growth,” Moersdorf said. “Honestly, we want to keep getting members, we want to help make sure we’re growing the game and we want to make sure girls are reaching their full potential, whether that’s in-house or Division I hockey. Our ultimate goal is to get a girl from Central Ohio, who stayed and played in Central Ohio, to make a Division I or even a Division III team.”

For additional information about COGH, you can visit www.coghockey.org or email coghockey@gmail.com.

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.